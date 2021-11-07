Ezekiel Elliott playing with knee contusion

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not look 100 percent in the second quarter.

The Cowboys listed Elliott as questionable to return with a knee contusion, but he was back for the team’s first offensive snap of the second half.

In the first half, Elliott had six carries for 27 yards and two catches for 21 yards.

The Broncos added tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to their long list of injuries. Okwuegbunam has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

The Broncos ruled out two offensive linemen. Right guard Graham Glasgow was carted off with air cast on left leg after being injured on the final play of the first half, and Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie injured his ankle in the second quarter.

Quinn Meinerz is playing right guard and Cam Fleming in in at right tackle.

Broncos defensive lineman McTelvin Agim has a knee injury.

The Broncos actually benefited from a blocked punt on their first drive of the second half. Sam Martin‘s punt was blocked by Malik Turner, but Nahshon Wright touched the ball beyond the line of scrimmage and Jonas Griffith recovered for the Broncos.

It led to a 27-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, giving the Broncos a 19-0 lead.