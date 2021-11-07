Giants jump out to early lead on Evan Engram TD

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t take long to take a lead over the Raiders on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones hit tight end Evan Engram with a 30-yard touchdown pass less than five minutes into the game at MetLife Stadium. It’s the second week in a row that Engram has caught a touchdown and the Giants are up 7-0 on the AFC West team as a result.

Former Raider Devontae Booker ran three times for 26 yards and caught one pass for five yards to help the Giants move down the field. Jones was 3-of-3 for 44 yards on the drive.

The Raiders offense will now take the field for the first time since wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released in the wake of being charged with felony DUI for a car crash that killed the driver of the other car.