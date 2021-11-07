Giants strip Derek Carr to seal 23-16 win

Getty Images

The Raiders had the ball in the red zone with less than a minute left in Sunday’s game and the Giants defense needed a big play in order to ensure a win.

Linebacker Quincy Roche came up with that play. He stripped Derek Carr on a sack and Leonard Williams recovered the ball to put the finishing touches on a 23-16 victory. The victory moves the Giants to 3-6 on the season.

It was the third turnover for Carr on Sunday and all of them were costly. Safety Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter and he had another one at midfield to set up the field goal that staked them to a seven-point lead.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson also missed a 25-yard field goal, which is the shortest miss in the NFL this year, and the Raiders committed costly penalties on both sides of the ball on their way to the loss. All of the errors meant that outgaining the Giants 403-245 was meaningless.

Daniel Jones turned the ball over on a Yannick Ngakoue strip sack and wasn’t asked to do much through the air during the game. He was 15-of-20 for 110 yards and a touchdown. Devontae Booker had 21 carries for 99 yards and Eljhaa Penny had five carries for 35 yards as the Giants opted to grind things out on the ground.

They’ll have a bye next week and hope to have Saquon Barkley back for a Week 10 Monday night game in Tampa. The Raiders will try to rebound at home against the Chiefs next Sunday night.