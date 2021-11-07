Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made “completely dirty” play by twisting Brian Burns’ ankle

New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers
A play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday’s game was not well received by Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns strip sacked Jones and Jones then grabbed Burns’ ankle to keep him from pursuing the loose ball. He eventually twisted Burns’ ankle to take him down and Burns went to the sideline medical tent while the Panthers offense took over after Frankie Luvu recovered the ball.

Jones wasn’t penalized on the play, but Reddick shares the feelings of many who think he should have been. Reddick added that he hopes the NFL still disciplines Jones for what he thinks was a play that crossed the line.

“I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something the league addresses,” Reddick said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

The CBS broadcast team referenced some bad blood between the players dating back to high school, but Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Jones was not asked about the play during his postgame press conference.

Burns returned to the game, but left again in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field.

18 responses to “Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made “completely dirty” play by twisting Brian Burns’ ankle

  1. Ive seen worse… I think he thought the guy had the ball, so he grabbed him after he fumbled. I didn’t hear the bad blood between them but I know Jones got stripped sacked when they were young too.

  3. Burns twisted trying to get free, Jones didn’t twist his ankle. He just held on to prevent Burns from recovering fumble.

  10. if i was a Player on that defense I would make sure Mac Jones had to be carried off that field & tell the nFL fine me i can cover it

  11. First it’s football. Second, Burns played borderline all game long. He concussed Stevenson with a knee to the head after the whistle (no effort to avoid the contact) and concussed Harris using his head to hit him on the chin knocking him out cold. CBS did not show how Burns got injured at the end of the game but I would not be surprised if a NE lineman gave him a bit of payback. Again, it’s football. I would not be that upset at a QB twisting his ankle a bit LOL

  12. Was that as bad as Rhamondre Stevenson getting kicked in the back of his head after he was down and whistle was blown- no flag or penalty there was there – and that was clearly shown on the TV broadcast

  14. No. Stop crying. You lost. Try to come back stronger next week. There was a loose ball. Guys are going after it, and other guys are trying to keep guys from going after it. That’s not dirty. Furthermore, if I thought an opposing QB was roughing up my guys, I probably wouldn’t admit it.

  16. All the people calling Jones dirty for fighting and clawing to keep the defense from recovering a fumble are the same people who criticized Cam for not jumping on that fumble in the super bowl

  17. In New England, if you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’. No wonder BB wanted this kid

