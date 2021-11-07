Harrison Smith will remain on COVID-19 list, miss next week’s game

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2021, 8:12 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings played today without safety Harrison Smith, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this morning. And they’ll play without him next week as well.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after today’s game that Smith will miss next Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

That implies that Smith is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to stay away for at least 10 days. If Smith were vaccinated, he’d be allowed to return as soon as he tests negative two days in a row.

The Vikings signed Smith to a four-year, $64 million contract before the season, and they were expecting him to be a major contributor on the defense. Instead he’ll be at home as the Vikings try desperately to turn their season around.

9 responses to “Harrison Smith will remain on COVID-19 list, miss next week’s game

  1. Thoughts and prayers to everyone else on the Vikings teams as this player endangered everyone else’s life and safety. Can’t believe in this day and age anyone can be so selfish. C’mon let’s get to raking the muck on this guy also can’t have it both ways right?

  2. Now the real question remains, was he giving unvaccinated, maskless interviews?
    And otherwise giving people the false impression that he was indeed vaccinated.

    If that is the case, I will expect no less than 50 articles condemning him as a menace to society and demanding that the league draw and quarter him for the virtue signalers’ amusement.

    I will be patiently waiting for some solid follow up reporting.
    But I won’t hold my breath. 🙄

  3. So let me get this straight. You can get the vaccine and still get Covid. If you get Covid and have had the vaccine you only sit out until you get two negative results. If you get Covid and haven’t had the vaccine you are automatically out ten days. That doesn’t make any sense.

  4. It was already reported and known that Harrison Smith was unvaccinated. He didn’t lie to avoid criticism like that baby in Green Bay. Still an idiot, but not a lying idiot.

  5. Where is everyone demanding this guy be suspended for life because he refused to toe the line? No one wishing for his death yet?

  7. Seems like the NFL should have said unvaccinated COVID positives won’t get their check that week.
    It may seem harsh to anti vaxxers, but a business is paying for services rendered, not stupidly withheld.

  8. Whose idea was it to extend him knowing he was unvaccinated? Honestly, my team disappointing.

  9. So much for loyalty and some thanks for the contract extension. He refused vaccination now he’s gonna miss games and cost his team.

