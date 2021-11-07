Harrison Smith will remain on COVID-19 list, miss next week’s game

Getty Images

The Vikings played today without safety Harrison Smith, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this morning. And they’ll play without him next week as well.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after today’s game that Smith will miss next Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

That implies that Smith is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to stay away for at least 10 days. If Smith were vaccinated, he’d be allowed to return as soon as he tests negative two days in a row.

The Vikings signed Smith to a four-year, $64 million contract before the season, and they were expecting him to be a major contributor on the defense. Instead he’ll be at home as the Vikings try desperately to turn their season around.