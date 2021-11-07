Jaguars pull shocking upset over Bills

Getty Images

In one of the biggest upsets of this NFL season, the Jaguars clawed their way to a 9-6 upset of the Bills.

The story of the game was that Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen was great, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen was terrible. The Jaguars’ Allen sacked the Bills’ Allen, intercepted the Bills’ Allen and recovered a fumble by the Bills’ Allen.

All season long the Jaguars have had a terrible pass defense, and Allen has been an MVP candidate. But that wasn’t the case today. The Jaguars’ defense completely shut Allen down.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was far from great, but he managed to avoid making any big mistakes against a good Bills defense, and that was just enough for the Jaguars to win a low-scoring game.

The Jaguars aren’t going anywhere this season, but after improving to 2-6, Urban Meyer can make the case that he has his team moving in the right direction. The 5-3 Bills may still be Super Bowl contenders, but they also may look back at the end of this season and regret what this loss did to their playoff seeding.