James Conner’s third TD puts Cardinals up 24-7

The Cardinals are shorthanded on offense Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting into the end zone.

Running back James Conner took a short pass from Colt McCoy, who is playing in place of Kyler Murray, and broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown on the third play of the third quarter. The touchdown was Conner’s third of the day and it pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 24-7 after the 49ers closed within 10 points on a late second quarter touchdown.

Conner’s first two scores came on the ground. He has 13 carries for 45 yards and three catches for 66 yards while playing a lead role with Chase Edmonds out with an ankle injury.

McCoy hit wideout Antoine Wesley for 25 yards to kick off the drive. He’s playing because DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are out of the lineup and the Cardinals aren’t missing a beat without their big names.