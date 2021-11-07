Jordan Love bad, Packers’ special teams worse in ugly first half

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2021, 5:56 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not play particularly well in the first half of his first NFL start. He also didn’t get much help from his teammates.

Love completed seven of 13 passes for 92 yards in the first half, and the Packers’ special teams were a disaster as Green Bay went into the locker room down 13-0 in Kansas City.

The Packers missed two field goals in the first half (one blocked, one just missed) and had a muffed punt that gave the Chiefs the ball at the 10-yard line.

The Chiefs haven’t looked great either, but Patrick Mahomes did throw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, and Harrison Butker has two field goals. That’s enough to give the Chiefs a lead, and if Love can’t play a lot better in the second half, it will be an insurmountable lead.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jordan Love bad, Packers’ special teams worse in ugly first half

  1. they should be calling the old long-snapper from the locker room.
    Like the defensive effort and AJ Dillon’s game….. but we’re gonna need a lot of lipstick brought in.

  2. That noise you hear is percentage of those who recently denounced Rodgers figuring out how they can sneak back on his wagon.

  3. Packers being awful on Special Teams is, unfortunately, a long-standing tradition. They keep promoting people from inside and expecting different results.
    I knew today was likely a lost cause when on top of everything else Kevin King was starting. The defense has actually been okay, but the offense has been disjointed and pretty much a mess. Keep hammering the running game, keep the passes short, and hope to get on the bus without any more injuries.

  5. Packer brass is to blame for hiring their current special teams coach who was in house. Had a top notch guy interested but the cheaped out on him and he went elsewhere. They end up with a guy who may be even worse than the guy they fired last year. Spend some frickin money .. your organization has more than enough to pay a little more.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.