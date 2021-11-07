Jordan Love falters, Packers fall to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ defense has been a mess all season. Fortunately, today they got to play against Jordan Love.

Love, the Packers quarterback making the first start of his career, could do next to nothing as the Chiefs won an ugly game, 13-7.

If Aaron Rodgers had played, the Packers almost certainly would have won easily. But Rodgers decided not to get vaccinated, and as a result he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list and his teammates just lost a game they should have won.

The Chiefs, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, have not played well for much of the year. But they were particularly bad today. Patrick Mahomes was inaccurate, his receivers dropped passes, and the Chiefs’ running game didn’t do much.

The saving grace for the Chiefs was that the Packers’ special teams was a mess, and Love simply wasn’t prepared to run the offense. It’s going to raise serious questions for the Packers that this quarterback they traded up to draft in the first round in 2020 looked so bad in the first start of his career.

But for now, the question for the Packers is whether Rodgers can get back on the field. They need him, because without him they’re a mess.