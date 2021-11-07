Jordan Love falters, Packers fall to Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2021, 7:30 PM EST
NFL: NOV 07 Packers at Chiefs
The Chiefs’ defense has been a mess all season. Fortunately, today they got to play against Jordan Love.

Love, the Packers quarterback making the first start of his career, could do next to nothing as the Chiefs won an ugly game, 13-7.

If Aaron Rodgers had played, the Packers almost certainly would have won easily. But Rodgers decided not to get vaccinated, and as a result he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list and his teammates just lost a game they should have won.

The Chiefs, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, have not played well for much of the year. But they were particularly bad today. Patrick Mahomes was inaccurate, his receivers dropped passes, and the Chiefs’ running game didn’t do much.

The saving grace for the Chiefs was that the Packers’ special teams was a mess, and Love simply wasn’t prepared to run the offense. It’s going to raise serious questions for the Packers that this quarterback they traded up to draft in the first round in 2020 looked so bad in the first start of his career.

But for now, the question for the Packers is whether Rodgers can get back on the field. They need him, because without him they’re a mess.

43 responses to “Jordan Love falters, Packers fall to Chiefs

  1. I’m not saying Jordan Love is a bust, but he didn’t show anything tonight to suggest he isn’t.

  9. So because he wasn’t vaccinated he couldn’t play, unlike Davonte who was vaccinated couldn’t play last week? Quite the assumption and sound misleading like your co-worker blasted Rodgers for all week

  10. 7 points….in garbage time, basically. Jordan Love is the next Christian Ponder. Get used to this GB. It’s life after the liar…
    XD XD XD

  11. Love’s first NFL start. Give the young man a break. Win or lose it’s a lot better than having to look at Rodgers’ smug mug all game. Time to get rid of the drama queen in the Tundra. No one is indespensable.

  13. A. Rodgers wanted a day off to chill with his guitar & actress… while spreading covid. Real responsible! Say bye bye Jeopardy!

  16. Aaron Rodgers being “immunized” might have cost the Packers the number 1 seed and possibly going to the Super Bowl. Things might be different if he was vaccinated.

  17. You know Rodgers is sitting at home with that patented smirk of his on his face. He proved his point whether it cost his team or not.

  18. Yes, let’s give up on the kid for losing by six on the road in his first game. Disregard the fact that he was under pressure on most throws as the OLine chose to play their worst game since the opener. Downplay the special teams blunders that made the real difference. Don’t mention a poorly called game by MLF, who used the running backs poorly. It’s all Love’s fault. Run in circles, wave your arms and scream!

  19. You don’s think that after the Chiefs sad offensive performance today that Kelce’s dad will release a video of Mahomes missing throws to him or ignoring him when open? (yes, he did score the only touchdown).

  20. Love wasn’t helped by Newman and Patrick flat out missing their blocks multiple times…. but very disappointed in LaFleur/Hackett never moving the pocket.

    Steep learning curve in the NFL, reps are precious. At least Love got the late TD being shut out would have been worse on the psyche.

  21. Love didn’t play his best. He got absolutely no help from his offensive line though and despite making a few very poor throws, he made enough plays to put the team in position to score 6 points, while his special teams allowed a -9 point swing after the muff by Taylor and two FG misses. He needs a lot of work, but there are some positives to take away from this game.

  22. “But Rodgers decided not to get vaccinated, and as a result he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list”

    Sloppy writing. This suggests that he wouldn’t have caught Covid if he had been vaccinated, and we all know people can still catch it (and even die) even when they are vaccinated.

    That said, Love showed absolutely nothing and appears to be slow to process information. No sense of urgency in crunch time. I’m not sold on this kid.

  23. I think the way Aaron Rodgers has handled this has been a flat out mess. But to say that, “Rodgers decided not to get vaccinated, and as a result he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list” implies that he would be immune to the virus had he been vaccinated, which is untrue. The vaccine does not guarantee you cannot contract COVID-19, and to imply otherwise is misinformation. And for full-disclosure, I’m vaccinated.

  24. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 7, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Love = Bust
    Rodgers was at home laughing to no end
    ===============
    I bet his teammates are amused at dropping out of the #1 seed in the NFC.

  25. PFW couldn’t resist a stupid dig at Rodgers for not being “vaccinated”. No, the hateful ire should be directed to the NFL, and our corrupt “Build Back Better” government.

  26. Talk about a SB hangover; I wouldn’t have thought it possible that KC can play like they have this season.

  27. All you morons calling Love a bust are ridiculous. It was his first start. If you can do better put the phone down and put the pads on and show us how it’s done.

  29. Every time the wokies post, Arron just smiles bigger and bigger, cause he’s right. And secretly the wokies know it too. Go Aaron!

  30. Jordan love, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields are the same people. You can’t draft qb’s thinking you can turn them into a Lamar Jackson. Doesn’t work that way. You still need talent for this position which has to be at a very high level to carry a franchise

  32. Tough going for Love. Special teams was bigger concern. Crosby and co were very poor.

    One game and Love being roasted, when he was being blitzed all game and was getting much protection. Unfair to be harsh on him.

  33. Love looked as good as Mahomes tonight, and better than Aaron in Aaron’s 2nd year.

  34. It was Loves first game, but:
    1. It’s his second season. He should play better than a rookie knowing the offense.
    2. It was against the Chiefs historically bad defense and you only needed 14 points to win.

    He looks like he will be okay long term, but I feel like a first rounder in his second season should’ve won that game.

  36. I know today was his 1st NFL game at QB…I didn’t know it was his first game ever at QB.

  37. “The Last Dance turns into the Last Trainwreck.“

    LOL. 7-2, MVP QB misses one more game at the most, a few other pro-bowlers expected back from injury soon: Yep, what a lost season!!

  38. How in the blue heck were the Packers even in this game? The Chiefs got six points off a muffed punt and a dropped INT. If the Packers special teams hadn’t completely soiled the bed, they easily could have come away with a win, even with how badly Love played (two words: Brett Hundley).

    For the first time in years, the Packers defense is stepping up, and they’re getting no help whatsoever.

  39. I’m starting to think the league has figured out Andy Reid’s system. The Chiefs offense looked as bad as rhe Bears and with a lot better players than Chicago has. First time I’ve watched the Chiefs this year and it’s pretty shocking how far they’ve regressed.

  40. Thanks Aaron. You did great for your team. You were really there for everybody. Incredible leadership demonstrated by you.Now they know they can trust you to show them the best path.

  41. If Rodgers had been vaccinated and caught covid, he would have had a chance to play if he tested negative twice 24 hours apart. Since he was only “immunized,” it’s a mandatory ten day sit at best. Can’t wait to wave goodbye to Mr. Supersmart.

  42. Shocking to see how bad the Chiefs looked. If Rodgers had played the Packers would have won by 20.

  43. 14/27, 165 yd, 2td, 3int, pulled for Matt Flynn.

    That was Rodgers first road game against a winning team. It was the 4th game of his 4th season.

    Let’s pump the brakes on drawing any conclusions about young Mr. Love. Waaaaayy premature.

