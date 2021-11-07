Josh Allen is outplaying Josh Allen as Jaguars take surprising lead over Bills

Getty Images

If you expected Josh Allen to have a big day in today’s Bills-Jaguars game, you’re right. But you’re probably wrong about which Josh Allen.

It’s the Jaguars’ Josh Allen who has both sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen and intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and it’s the Jaguars who have a surprising 9-6 fourth quarter lead over the Bills.

The Jaguars’ pass defense has been one of the worst in the NFL all season and Allen has been an MVP candidate, so it’s surprising to say the least that Allen isn’t doing a better job moving the Bills’ offense down the field.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played, but the 15-point underdog Jaguars appear to have a great chance of pulling one of the biggest upsets of the year.