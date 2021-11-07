Kyle Shanahan has no plans to start Trey Lance

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his lower leg on a roughing the passer penalty Sunday. He said “it’ll be fine,” which apparently means he will keep his starting job despite his struggles.

Garoppolo went 28-of-40 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in an embarrassing 31-17 loss to the Cardinals, who were missing Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown and DeAndre Hopkins. Garoppolo was sacked five times.

“I thought Jimmy was all right,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I thought that pick at the end, those last couple of plays were some bad plays right there, on that last drive when the game was out of hand. But Jimmy was all right.”

Shanahan said he never considered putting in first-round draft choice Trey Lance and has no plans to make a change at quarterback next week.

“Probably not,” Shanahan said, “but definitely not thinking about those things right now. I’m thinking about this game and the rest of our team.”

Lance did not play a down Sunday. He has played four games with one start, with 65 of his 111 snaps this season coming in his only start when Garoppolo was out with an injury.