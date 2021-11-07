Lamar Jackson sets record for QBs with 12th 100-yard rushing game

November 7, 2021
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran 21 times for 120 yards in Sunday’s overtime win over the Vikings and crossing the 100-yard mark gave him a record for NFL quarterbacks.

It was the 12th time — regular season or postseason — that Jackson has run for at least 100 yards in a game. That broke a tie with Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history.

“Of course, I respect [Vick’s] game. That’s cool,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t know what to say. That’s pretty cool, though.”

The Ravens posted 247 yards on the ground overall and Jackson said they did what they “had to do what we had to do to get the victory” after falling behind by 14 points on two different occasions.

  1. Good job Mr Regular Season. You may well end up with 30 100 yd g s by the time you are done. However, most likely no SBs to show for it since you are, after all, a running back first.

  2. I’ll be the first to congratulate Lamar on this. He’s a gifted runner. However, you don’t want your starting QB to be a running back over the long haul. Injury risks aside, it leads him to tuck and run at any pressure and make bad decisions, and it hampers his development as a passer. Still can’t read defenses, can’t go through his progressions, and can’t throw it accurately. Beats up poor defenses in the regular season, and then flames out in the post-season against good defenses. If I were a Ravens fan I would not want him to have this record, notwithstanding how impressive it is on paper.

  3. Ah yes, cue the haters and trolls – Lamar just wins – as a Ravens fan I can live with not winning the Super Bowl. No one wins more in the regular season or is more fun to watch. Keep in mind we are one of the worst defenses this season and have more players on IR than any team in the NFL. Lamar doesn’t quit – he just wins. Deal with it haters!

  4. Congrats, you’ve lasted longer than all the other running QB’s…. Does that mean his end is near?

  5. No reason to “hate” when you have yrs of FACTS to back you up. And if “reg season excitement” gives you satisfaction, then knock yourself out. That’s easy to deal with.

