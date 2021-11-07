Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers, if available, will “absolutely” start next week despite no practice

Getty Images

Jordan Love did absolutely nothing to show the Packers he is the quarterback of the future, much less the quarterback of the present.

It doesn’t even seem a question of who the Packers will start next week if Aaron Rodgers is cleared to play in time. Nonetheless, Matt LaFleur was asked the question after the Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

LaFleur said Rodgers, if available, will “absolutely” start against the Seahawks, who could see the return of Russell Wilson.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” LaFleur said, via MK Burgess of WFRV. “We just need to make sure he’s well in tune with our plan, and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

Saturday is the earliest the unvaccinated Rodgers can return based on the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

That means Love will take all the first-team reps in practice this week, but Rodgers will participate in meetings remotely. LaFleur noted that it isn’t “imperative” Rodgers practice this week in order to start.

That’s easy for him to say after what he saw in Love’s debut as a starter. Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception.