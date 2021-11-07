Nick Chubb touchdown gives Cleveland 14-7 lead over Cincinnati

Getty Images

There hasn’t been much resistance in the early going of the matchup between the Browns and Bengals.

Though cornerback Denzel Ward‘s 99-yard interception prevented Cincinnati from getting in the end zone on the club’s opening drive, the Bengals responded with a nine-play touchdown drive to tie the game. Running back Joe Mixon took the ball in for an 11-yard touchdown run.

But on their first drive without receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns were able to drive down the field and retake the lead.

Running back Nick Chubb accounted for 60 yards on the possession, including his 1-yard touchdown run that gave Cleveland a 14-7 advantage.

Chubb rushed four times for 34 yards and had a pair of catches for 26 yards — including a 23-yard reception along the right sideline.

Cleveland benefited from a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone that gave the club first-and-goal at Cincinnati’s 1-yard line.

But the Browns may be without one of their cornerbacks for the rest of the game, as Greedy Williams is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Cincinnati will likely need another returner, too, as Brandon Wilson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was tackled awkwardly on the ensuing kickoff.