Panthers lose Matt Paradis to knee injury

The Panthers have lost their starting center for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Matt Paradis left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and he has been ruled out after going to the sideline. Sam Tecklenburg has taken over the snapping duties for Carolina.

It’s been a slow start offensively for Carolina. They went three and out on their first drive and punted again after a Sam Darnold intentional grounding penalty on the second possession. Christian McCaffrey has run twice for 6 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.

The Patriots haven’t done much better. They’ve picked up two first downs, but have also punted twice to open the game so it remains scoreless in Charlotte.