Patriots pick Sam Darnold three times, beat Panthers 24-6

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots didn’t have many offensive fireworks on Sunday, but they didn’t need them to beat the Panthers.

Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in the second half, including two in the red zone, and the Patriots ran for 151 yards in a 24-6 win. The victory bumps them to 5-4 on the season and they will take a three-game winning streak into next Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson had both of the red zone picks. He returned the first 88 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and then got his second on a pass into the end zone. Linebacker Jamie Collins also picked off Darnold, who may have been seeing the same ghosts he saw when he threw four interceptions against the Patriots while playing for the Jets in 2019.

Darnold was 16-of-33 for 172 yards overall and the Panthers only managed 240 yards as a team. Christian McCaffrey ran 14 times for 52 yards and had four catches for 54 yards in his first appearance since Week Three, but his return wasn’t enough to stop a string of poor performances for Darnold.

They’ll be in Arizona next week to try to turn things around offensively.

New England got 62 rushing yards from Rhamondre Stevenson, 54 yards from Brandon Bolden, and 30 yards for Damien Harris. Harris also scored a touchdown, but he and Stevenson, who also had two catches for 44 yards, both left the game with head injuries. Mac Jones turned the ball over twice in the first half, including an interception by former Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore, and finished 12-of-18 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

It’s not a gaudy stat sheet, but the win is what the Patriots were looking for as they head toward a matchup with another aspiring playoff team in the AFC.