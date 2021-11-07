Playing first game since Von Miller trade, Broncos beat Cowboys 30-16

Getty Images

By the time the Broncos’ stunning 30-16 victory over the Cowboys had reached the end, chants of “Let’s go Broncos!” was the only sound heard in AT&T Stadium. Cowboys fans either had already exited or were so quiet you could hear their Super Bowl hopes drop.

The Cowboys’ six-game winning streak was gone in a flash of orange jerseys. A week after stealing a game in Minnesota with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback, the Cowboys had one of their worst performances in recent memory.

Dallas did avoid its first shutout since Dec. 16, 2018, against the Colts, with two late touchdowns in garbage time after trailing 30-0 with less than five minutes left.

Prescott, who missed last week’s game with his right calf strain, did not look like the MVP candidate he was over his first six starts. He completed 8 of his first 23 passes for 102 yards and an interception before two meaningless touchdown drives.

Prescott finished 19-of-39 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Ezekiel Elliott had 10 carries for 51 yards.

The Broncos, in their first game since the Von Miller trade, were the team that looked like Super Bowl contenders as they moved to 5-4.

Teddy Bridgewater went 19-of-28 for 249 yards and a touchdown. Tim Patrick caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and Jerry Jeudy caught six passes for 69 yards.

Javonte Williams rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries, and Melvin Gordon had 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos had 407 yards to the Cowboys’ 290.