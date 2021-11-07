Raiders, others may be slow-playing DeSean Jackson pursuit until OBJ dust settles

Two veteran receivers are available, one now and one soon. The Raiders, who released receiver Henry Ruggs earlier this week, are talking to the one that is available now. However, they likely won’t sign the one who is available now until they know whether they won’t get the one who will available soon.

DeSean Jackson, released by the Rams on Tuesday, has cleared waivers and can sign with any team. Odell Beckham Jr. officially will hit the waiver wire on Monday, and teams will have 24 hours to decide whether to claim him on waivers.

As one league source explains it, the Raiders are taking their time with Jackson until they know what will happen with Beckham.

By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, it will be known whether someone has claimed Beckham or whether he’ll become a free agent. And if he becomes a free agent, the Raiders should quickly know whether they’d have a chance to land him.

As reported on Saturday, the Browns moved a significant chunk of Beckham’s remaining salary of $7.25 million into a roster bonus due next week, which keeps the total financial commitment for the claiming team at or about $7.25 million, but which drops Cleveland’s ongoing financial obligation in the amount of the roster bonus.

The Raiders could be thinking about making a waivers claim for Beckham. To do that, however, they’d need to clear some cap space in order to absorb the $7.25 million package for the balance of the season.

The teams to watch for Beckham are the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks. Of the three, Beckham is believed to prefer Seattle. The Raiders apparently are at least thinking about trying to crash that party.

Whether it’s DeSean Jackson of Odell Beckham, the new Raiders receiver would make his debut next Sunday night, as Las Vegas hosts the Chiefs.

10 responses to “Raiders, others may be slow-playing DeSean Jackson pursuit until OBJ dust settles

  1. The Raiders’ season typically ends around Thanksgiving, so why sign anyone now? They take December off each year anyway.

  2. Jackson makes more sense here. He’s basically an older version of Ruggs who can run better routes. He’d probably be cheaper and less of a potential headache then Beckham.

  3. Diva wide receivers don’t do well with the Raiders. Antonio Brown, Randy Moss and I remember when they threw money at Javon Walker as well.

  4. Even as a bitter former Raider fan (still can’t get over the relocation to Vegas), it would be foolish to bring a personality like his into the locker room at this time. I think the success of this team will depend on cohesion in the locker room developed through the adversity this team has faced. The last thing this team needs is OBJ Sr calling out Carr for not throwing to his son enough. They already had their share of this with Brown two years ago.

  6. I’d slow play both until next year – nobody needs that in the locker room neither the Pats nor the Bucs could get these guys to tow the line or make plays

  7. At this point, I seriously doubt the Raiders would bring in anybody that wasn’t a legit choir boy. The Raiders have a great offensive scheme and excellent coaching staff, and they’re winning with no-name guys like Waller, Renfrow, Brian Edwards, and Zay Jones. Don’t need to mix in a different ingredient. Just call up guys from the practice squad who already know the system. The defense is coming together very well, and they’re only going to get better. There’s a reason why Beckham and Jackson are always on the move. Great players don’t keep moving from team to team to team.

  8. It’s not just what happens with OBJ. How well Z. Jones performs will be a determine factor as well. The locker room has enough distraction, no move might be the best move.

  9. Both are team cancers, habitually injured and well past the athletic talent that was their main asset.
    Potato, Potahtoe.
    You’d be better off finding a guy on some other teams practice squad who is HEALTHY and ready to play.

  10. DeSean Jackson is 34 years old and his last 1,000 yard season was in 2016. Odell Beckham is 29 years old and his last 1,000 yard season was in 2019. Even the Raiders can figure this one out.

