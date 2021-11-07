Raiders take 13-10 lead just before halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders have a 13-10 lead over the Giants at halftime, but they’ll lament a missed chance at a touchdown before Daniel Carlson‘s field goal put them up with six seconds left in the first half.

Derek Carr missed an open Darren Waller in the end zone on third down and immediately put his hands on his head to signal he knew that it should have been a touchdown. Carr finished the half 12-of-21 for 103 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, but that big missed opportunity may be what’s on his mind heading into the third quarter.

Josh Jacobs has run eight times for 55 yards in his return from a chest injury. Former Raider Devontae Booker is pacing the Giants offense with 13 carries for 78 yards.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is 9-of-9 for 78 yards and a touchdown, but a truer picture of his day needs to include three sacks. Two of them have been by Yannick Ngakoue and one of them turned into a fumble that the Raiders used to set up Carlson’s first field goal of the afternoon.