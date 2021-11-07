Report: Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa rests injured finger

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback today against the Texans.

Tua Tagovailoa, who was listed as questionable on the injury report because he hurt a finger on his throwing hand, will get some time to rest his injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Dolphins don’t have any other quarterbacks on the roster, so Tagovailoa may still be active in case Brissett gets hurt, but the Dolphins would prefer not to use him.

It’s been a rough start to the career for Tagovailoa, who has struggled to stay healthy. This is another setback for a player who needs to prove over the latter part of the season that he’s worthy of remaining the Dolphins’ starting quarterback beyond this season.