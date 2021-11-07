Sam Darnold: As far as I know, I’m the starting quarterback

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in the second half of Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots, which led him to make a very self-aware comment when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Darnold said that he’s “fully aware I didn’t play my best football today” and the outing continued an extended stretch of rocky play for Darnold. He’s thrown 10 interceptions as the Panthers have slumped from 3-0 to 4-5 on the season, which has some to wonder about a quarterback change. Darnold said after the game that he hasn’t been told of any change.

“As far as I know, I’m the starting quarterback,” Darnold said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will be the man making the decision on a change under center. He said wants to watch tape before making any decisions, but added “we can’t keep doing this” and it’s hard to have much faith that Darnold’s going to do anything too different in the future.