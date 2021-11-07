Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey active for Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was cleared through the concussion protocol on Saturday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots remained questionable because of a right shoulder injury.

The Panthers erased the question mark on Sunday morning. Darnold is active and set to start as the Panthers try for a second straight win.

Darnold will have the help of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and he is set to play for the first time since hurting his hamstring in Week Three.

Chuba Hubbard will also be available in the backfield, but McCaffrey’s return likely contributed to the Panthers’ decision to put Royce Freeman on the inactive list for this week.