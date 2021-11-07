Several Vikings wearing “Free Odell” shirts in pregame warmups

Getty Images

Friday’s news apparently didn’t make its way to Minnesota.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, several Vikings players were wearing “Free Odell” shirts during pregame warmups in Baltimore. The players sending the message include receiver Justin Jefferson, who like Beckham went to LSU, and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (pictured with Beckham), a fellow Lousiana native.

On Monday, Beckham will indeed be freed by the Browns.

The deeper message could be that Beckham hopes to ensure that he’ll be truly free, as in not claimed on waivers once he is released by the Browns. Beckham has never been a free agent during his entire career. If unclaimed on waivers, he’ll get to pick his next team.