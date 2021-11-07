State Farm mum on partnership with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

On Saturday, Prevea Health said plenty about its relationship with Aaron Rodgers, ending the nine-year partnership. Also on Saturday, State Farm said nothing about its own long-term relationship with the Packers quarterback.

Via Adrianne Pasquarelli of AdAge.com, a State Farm spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s relationship with Rodgers.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on Aaron’s vaccination status,” the spokesperson told Pasquarelli via email. “This weekend our marketing focuses on the success of our first-ever Team State Farm Football Find and the unveiling of a new commercial with NFL legend Terry Bradshaw.”

Pasquarelli notes that, earlier this week, State Farm unveiled a virtual treasure hunt that allows consumer to use cellphones to search for digital prizes, one of which is a football signed by Rodgers.

Unlike other high-profile quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who have developed extensive national sponsorship portfolios, Rodgers has had a much more limited presence, with State Farm being his most conspicuous corporate partner. Patrick Mahomes, who joined Rodgers as a State Farm pitchman a few years ago, has surpassed Rodgers when it comes to national marketing presence.

Mahomes and Rodgers were due to meet for the first time today, in what some were calling the State Farm Bowl. Rodger, obviously, won’t be playing in the game after testing positive for COVID. Because he isn’t vaccinated, he won’t be able to return until Saturday, November 7.