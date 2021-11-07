Stephon Gilmore interception sets up field goal, Panthers trail 7-6

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a warm embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft before Sunday’s game and he got a firm grip on a pass by former teammate Mac Jones in the second quarter.

Gilmore was traded to Carolina earlier this year amid disputes about his contract and the treatment of the quad injury that ended his 2020 season. He had an interception in his Panthers debut last week and got another when Jones tried to find Jakobi Meyers with a pass with just over six minutes left to play in the half.

It’s the second turnover of the day for Jones, who also lost a fumble on a sack by Brian Burns.

The Panthers got the ball inside the Patriots’ 35-yard-line and they drove inside the red zone, but tight end Ian Thomas was flagged for taunting to put a pin in the drive. They also lost left tackle Cameron Erving to an injury. They saw center Matt Paradis leave with a knee injury in the first quarter.

Zane Gonzalez‘s second field goal of the afternoon cut the Patriots’ lead to 7-6.