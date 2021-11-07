Trevor Lawrence: Nothing concerning about ankle

Getty Images

The Jaguars produced the most surprising result of Week Nine when they beat the Bills 9-6 in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon behind what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence called “one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen.”

That performance kept the Jags in the game despite the fact that they never got in the end zone and went long stretches of the game without scoring any points at all. They also saw Lawrence leave the game for a period in the first half after he hurt his ankle, but he said after the game that there were no worries about the injury as they move toward Week 10.

“I’m feeling a little bit better,” Lawrence said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “Scanned it. Nothing concerning there. See how it feels tomorrow and the rest of the week. I’m sure it’s going to be sore. We’ll see. Just get a bunch of treatment and try to get back healthy.”

Lawrence finished 15-of-26 for 118 yards in the second win of his NFL career.