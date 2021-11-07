Trevor Siemian fumble leads to Falcons touchdown, Atlanta leads 24-13 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

With Jameis Winston done for the season, the Saints have a quarterback problem

That much is clear as Atlanta has a 24-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Trevor Siemian started for the Saints at quarterback and hasn’t had much help from his receivers, who’ve dropped several passes. But jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill came in at quarterback for a couple of plays early in the fourth quarter and immediately hit completions for 14 and 19 yards.

But then a false start set New Orleans back to first-and-15 at Atlanta’s 47. And with Siemian back at quarterback, outside linebacker James Vaughters came in for a strip-sack that fellow outside linebacker Steven Means recovered and returned to New Orleans’ 6-yard line.

It didn’t take long for Atlanta to take advantage of the opportunity, with Matt Ryan connecting with receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 6-yard touchdown.

But showing some urgency, the Saints were able to respond with their first touchdown of the day. Siemian hit Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, capping an eight-play, 66-yard drive that took just 2:42 off the clock.

With just under eight minutes left, the Falcons are up 24-13 on New Orleans.