Tua Tagovailoa active despite finger injury that will reportedly keep him from starting

Getty Images

Word on Sunday morning was that the Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett against the Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with an injured finger, but the injury isn’t enough to put Tagovailoa on the inactive list.

Tagovailoa is in the lineup and will be the only backup option should Brissett be knocked out during the contest. Jake Dolegala is on the practice squad, but the Dolphins opted not to promote him to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

It’s a curious decision by the Dolphins. Brissett could get hurt on the first snap of the game, which would force Tagovailoa into the lineup despite an injury that is apparently serious enough to make Brissett the better option for them on Sunday. That causes one to wonder why Tagovailoa isn’t just starting the game with Brissett available to take over if the injury proves to be too serious.

If all goes well, the Dolphins won’t have to see how Tagovailoa can manage playing through the injury but the handling of the situation is a bit of a head scratcher under any circumstances.