Adrian Peterson: Titans were the ideal situation for me

Adrian Peterson‘s Titans debut wasn’t quite a performance to write home about. But the running back did score his 125th career touchdown in the victory over the Rams.

Sporting No. 8, Peterson started Sunday’s game for Tennessee. He played 19 snaps, taking 10 carries for 21 yards with a touchdown. He also caught a 5-yard pass.

After the game, Peterson said he signed with the Titans because it was the ideal situation for him. He confirmed the report that he turned down a chance to be on Dancing With the Stars so he could continue to train for whenever an opportunity with a team came up.

“That came up maybe like a month-and-a-half, two months ago,” Peterson said. “And I was still in the mind-frame of it’s a long season, anything can happen. I could get a call at any time. So I didn’t want to make that commitment and have to back down on it. So I just kind of rolled the dice, and was like, hey, I’m going to keep working out, keep my mind ready and focus on football. And when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready to go. And here I am.”

Peterson called his first performance with Tennessee “OK,” lamenting that he didn’t reach the end zone on the wildcat run he had on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the second quarter.

“I think we left a lot out there as a running back group. I know I did as well,” Peterson said. “But as we continue to get practice and get reps in, we will continue to build that chemistry with those guys up front.”

Still, Peterson’s touchdown was the 125th of his career, which is tied with Walter Payton for 11th all-time. Jim Brown is next on the list with 126. Peterson said he tries not to think about those things as they happen, but he has an appreciation for being on those all-time lists with the players who inspired him to be great.

“I try to just stay focused on just being the best teammate I can, and just grinding and putting in work,” Peterson said. “And I know those things will come into play.”