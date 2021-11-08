Browns officially waive Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham is officially a former member of the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham was officially waived by the team on Monday. The move comes after the Browns and Beckham agreed to contract revisions late last week.

Should any team claim Beckham, they will be responsible for the $7.25 million left on his contract for this season. If he goes unclaimed, the Browns will save $3 million in a move Beckham agreed to in order to make it less likely that anyone claims him.

We’ll find out if someone claims him on Tuesday. If no one bites, Beckham will become a free agent and teams like the Seahawks, 49ers, and Saints have been mentioned as potential suitors for his services.