Bruce Arians casts doubt on Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski returning this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week, but it appears wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski may still need more time before they are healthy enough to return to action.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave an update on both players with the Bucs back at work on Monday. Reporters noted that neither player took part in the team’s practice session and Arians said that Brown is still wearing a protective boot on the injured ankle that kept him out of the team’s last two games.

Gronkowski returned from injured ribs in Week Eight, but was quickly back on the bench with a back injury. Arians didn’t sound terribly optimistic about getting either player back for this Sunday’s game against Washington and also said cornerback Carlton Davis isn’t ready to return from a quad injury.

“You still have to worry a little bit about Gronk,” Arians said, via PewterReport.com. “And I don’t know if AB is going to make it back. And Carlton will stay on IR. We’ll see how those other two guys [look]. If they’re game ready. It’s one thing to practice, it’s another thing to throw them out there in the game.”

Wide receiver Scotty Miller and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting were practicing on Monday. Both players have been designated to return from injured reserve and can be activated ahead of Sunday’s game.