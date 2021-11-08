Cameron Heyward’s interception sets up Steelers’ second touchdown

Getty Images

The Steelers entered Monday Night Football with only 14 first-quarter points this season. They scored a touchdown on their first drive and nearly scored another before the quarter had ended.

Instead, the team’s second touchdown came with 13:22 remaining until halftime, with Pat Freiermuth catching a 4-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to complete a nine-play, 36-yard drive.

Cameron Heyward gave the Steelers a short field with his interception of Justin Fields. It was Heyward’s second career pick with both coming on Monday Night Football.

Heyward’s first career interception came in the 2020 season opener against the Giants.

Steelers center Kendrick Green and Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson received offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties on the drive.