Chase Edmonds believed to have high-ankle sprain

The Cardinals were shorthanded on offense heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers and the situation got even worse on the first offensive play of the game.

Running back Chase Edmonds hurt his ankle and did not return to the game. Word on Monday is that it will be a while before he’s back in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edmonds is believed to have a high-ankle sprain. Should an MRI confirm that diagnosis, Edmonds could be headed to the injured reserve list.

While losing Edmonds would be a blow, the Cardinals showed on Sunday that they have enough weapons to thrive without him on the field. James Conner picked up 173 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, which gives him a league-high 11 touchdowns on the season. They also got a score from Eno Benjamin in their 31-17 win over the 49ers.