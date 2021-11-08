Deonte Harris gets probation in drunk driving case, faces possible NFL suspension

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris is facing a possible NFL suspension after he was sentenced to probation today for drunk driving.

Harris was in court in Towson, Maryland, today, where he was arrested in July, according to NoLa.com. Under a plea agreement, Harris was allowed to maintain his not guilty plea while accepting the one-year probation sentence.

The league office confirmed that it is monitoring the case with Harris. He could be suspended.

Harris leads the Saints with 323 receiving yards on 21 catches this season.