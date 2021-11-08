Graham Glasgow out indefinitely with leg fracture

Getty Images

The Broncos will be without one of their starting guards for an extended period.

Graham Glasgow is out indefinitely with a leg fracture, head coach Vic Fangio confirmed in his Monday press conference.

Glasgow suffered the injury just before halftime on Sunday and was carted off the field with an air cast.

Glasgow has been with Denver since signing with the club as a free agent in March 2020. He started 13 games for the Broncos last year and missed two games this year due to a knee injury.

Fangio also told reporters that cornerback Pat Surtain is still undergoing tests for his knee injury, though it’s not expected to be season-ending. And veteran offensive tackle Bobby Massie will probably miss a couple of games with an ankle injury.