Greedy Williams day-to-day with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams had to leave Sunday’s game early on with a shoulder injury, but it shouldn’t cause him to miss much more time.

In his Monday press conference, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Williams is day-to-day.

The injury is to the same shoulder that kept Williams out for all of last season with a nerve issue.

Williams has appeared in all nine of Cleveland’s games this season, starting four. He’s recorded 28 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for just five defensive snaps in Sunday’s win.

Stefanski also mentioned that quarterback Baker Mayfield checked out fine after his knee was cut during the game. He did not miss a snap, though Case Keenum came on in mop-up duty in the fourth quarter once Cincinnati removed starting quarterback Joe Burrow from the game.