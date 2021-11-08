Jacob Harris out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Getty Images

Rams rookie receiver Jacob Harris will miss the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament against the Titans. Sean McVay announced Harris’ diagnosis at the coach’s news conference Monday.

Harris was injured in the second quarter while covering a punt return.

“Kind of unfortunate on that freak accident,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “So, bummer for Jacob.”

Harris will “go through some pre-hab” before surgery.

Harris is the third receiver the Rams have lost the past week. Rookie Tutu Atwell went on injured reserve last week after a season-ending shoulder injury against the Texans, and the Rams cut veteran DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Raiders on Monday.

That leaves Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski in the receivers room.

“It’s a bummer,” McVay said. “I hate that for Jacob, and you were hoping to kind of get him a little bit more involved. What that means as far as maybe we start mixing in some different personnel groupings, and Kendall Blanton played some snaps as of late, maybe you get into some different stuff like that, those are all things that we’ll explore. But I do feel good about those top five.”

Harris played all nine games, mostly on special teams, seeing action on 15 offensive snaps and 137 on special teams.