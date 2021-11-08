Jason Garrett will remain Giants’ play-caller for now

Getty Images

The Giants are averaging 19.9 points per game this season. They have not scored more than 29 points in a game since a 37-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2020 season, 21 games ago.

Thus, Joe Judge was asked Monday whether he was considering a change at offensive play-caller during the team’s bye week this week. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is in his second season in that role.

“No,” Judge said on a conference call, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “No, not at this moment we’re not.”

The Giants offense has been hit hard by injuries. Among them, left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle, right foot) has missed the past three games, and running back Saquon Barkley (left ankle) the past four.

Judge said he’s “hopeful” Thomas and Barkley will return for the team’s next game, a Week 11 trip to Tampa for Monday Night Football on Nov. 22.