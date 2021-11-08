Jets waive Thomas Morstead

Getty Images

The Jets are kicking off the week by making a change to their kicking game.

Punter Thomas Morstead announced that he’s been waived by the team on Monday morning. Braden Mann is coming back from a knee injury suffered in the opening week of the season, which left Morstead without a spot on the roster.

Morstead averaged 48.2 yards on 23 punts and dropped seven of them inside the 20-yard-line of the Jets’ opponents.

Morstead spent the last 12 seasons with the Saints and said in the Twitter post announcing his departure that he feels he showed he has “a lot of gas left in the tank,” so he’ll likely be keeping his phone close in case another team has a need for a punter.