Kevin Byard: We expect Jeffery Simmons to go out and dominate

The Titans stormed over the Rams on Sunday night despite gaining just 194 yards of offense, which makes it clear that their defensive effort was a good one and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was right in the thick of things.

Simmons sacked Matthew Stafford three times and often looked unblockable by members of the Rams offensive line. Another pressure led to Stafford throwing an interception and the overall performance was reminiscent of the ones Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has turned in on his way to winning defensive player of the year.

After the game, safety Kevin Byard said that kind of play is what they expect from Simmons.

“That’s what we expect from Jeff. The same thing Jeff expects from me, I expect from him: to go out there and dominate,” Byard said, via Joe Rexrode of TheAthletic.com.

Simmons said he wants to “keep taking that next step” after overwhelming the Rams and doing so would help the Titans extend a surge that has seen them win five straight games.