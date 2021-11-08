Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t yet have a feel for Kyler Murray’s availability this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals went to the Bay Area and beat down the 49ers on Sunday without quarterback Kyler Murray, who was inactive with an ankle injury.

Murray had said last week that his ankle felt good, but Arizona elected to give him some more time to heal.

As for Week 10, there’s a chance Murray could remain out for the upcoming matchup with the Panthers.

“I don’t have a feel for it yet,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, when asked about Murray’s status.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy successfully piloted Arizona’s offense on Sunday, going 22-of-26 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown.

McCoy didn’t even have the benefit of DeAndre Hopkins, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. Kingsbury said Hopkins remains day-to-day.

Left guard Justin Pugh is also day-to-day with a calf injury. Long snapper Aaron Brewer will be out for multiple weeks and guard Max Garcia re-aggravated his Achilles. And while running back Chase Edmonds reportedly has a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out for multiple weeks, Kingsbury said only that he doesn’t think Edmonds will play this Sunday.