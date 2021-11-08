Matt LaFleur: Proud of Jordan Love, loss falls squarely on me

Getty Images

Jordan Love‘s first NFL start turned out to be a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs and it saw the 2020 first-round pick struggle against the blitz.

Kansas City brought extra pressure on 51 percent of his dropbacks and 69 percent of his third and fourth down passing attempts. Love went 6-of-17 for 30 yards in the face of that blitz — 20 yards came on one play — and said after the game that the Chiefs “were eating us up” when they brought the heat on Sunday.

Love said he was “just not good enough,” but head coach Matt LaFleur said that blame for the poor offensive performance should be on his shoulders rather than on Love.

“This one falls on me, squarely,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Certainly, for us to be 2-for-12 on third down, obviously didn’t have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures that they brought on us. But I thought our guys battled. I thought Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there, he was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job. But I think that, ultimately, I’ve got to be better and this one falls squarely on me.”

As long as Aaron Rodgers is cleared to return next Saturday, Love is headed back to the bench to continue learning through observation after a rough starting debut.