Raiders release Damon Arnette

A week ago, the Raiders has two 2020 first-round picks on the team. They now have none.

Cornerback Damon Arnette is being released by the team, per multiple reports.

Arnette faces a pair of lawsuits. Over the weekend, a video emerged in which Arnette makes death threats against an unspecified person while carrying a gun.

On IR for the last month, Arnette has appeared in only 13 career games, with seven starts.

Last week, the Raiders released 2020 first-round receiver Henry Ruggs after a high-speed collision claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Only four weeks ago, coach Jon Gruden resigned after a flurry of emails that he sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen were leaked.