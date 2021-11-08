Ravens activate Nick Boyle; place DeShon Elliott on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens announced a handful of roster moves on Monday, including one that sets tight end Nick Boyle up to make a long-awaited return to the lineup.

Boyle has been activated from injured reserve and will be eligible to play against the Dolphins on Thursday night. He dislocated his knee in Week Nine of the 2020 season and further knee issues led to him being placed on the reserve list before the first game of this season.

Boyle had 14 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season.

The Ravens opened a spot for Boyle by placing safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve. Elliott suffered a torn biceps/pectoral in Sunday’s overtime win over the Vikings. He started all six games he played this season and had 23 tackles and a sack.

Baltimore also designated guard Ben Cleveland for return from injured reserve. He hurt his knee in Week Five against the Colts.