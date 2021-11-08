Ravens estimate Marquise Brown as limited with back injury

Getty Images

The Ravens activated tight end Nick Boyle from injured reserve Monday, and he returned to practice with limited work in the walkthrough. Coach John Harbaugh said he is optimistic Boyle will play Thursday night.

Boyle dislocated his knee in Week 9 last season and further knee issues led to him being placed on the reserve list before the season opener this season.

The Ravens estimated that offensive guard Patrick Mekari (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) as non-participants.

Receiver Marquise Brown (back), receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) were estimated as limited in Monday’s practice.

Murray, Watkins, Mekari and Williams were among the team’s inactives Sunday.

Brown played 80 of 98 offensive snaps, and Young 25 of 54 defensive snaps against the Vikings. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards, and Young made two tackles.