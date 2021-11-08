Report: Lions waived Darren Fells, at his request

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Darren Fells no longer wishes to play in Detroit, and his wish has been granted.

The Lions are placing Fells on waivers today at his request, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 35-year-old Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions this season for the league-minimum salary, so he’ll be affordable for any team that wants to claim him.

Whether any team wants to claim him remains to be seen. Fells has just four catches for 43 yards this season. He has played in seven games for the Lions, and has been on the field for 32 percent of offensive plays and 10 percent of special teams plays.