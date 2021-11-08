Report: Torn quadriceps ends Mike McGlinchey’s season

Getty Images

The 49ers will play the rest of the season without right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McGlinchey tore a quadriceps in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Tom Compton replaced McGlinchey after 18 snaps, playing the final 41.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said in his postgame news conference that the 49ers would consider rookie Jaylon Moore at right tackle if McGlinchey was out awhile. Moore has been practicing on the left side.

The 49ers used the ninth overall choice on McGlinchey in 2018. He has started 51 games in his career.

Moore joined the team as a fifth-round draft choice out of Western Michigan in April.