Robert Saleh: We’re not in a hurry to rush Zach Wilson back

Getty Images

When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hurt his knee in Week Seven, a two-to-four week timeline was given for his return to action.

This Sunday’s game against the Bills would represent the short end of that window, but head coach Robert Saleh didn’t make it sound like the team expects to have Wilson back in action. Mike White‘s 405-yard performance in Week Eight gives the Jets another viable option under center and Saleh said they aren’t going to push Wilson to be back any faster than it takes for him to get back to 100 percent.

“Yeah. If he’s fully healthy, for sure. But we’ll see how he is. . . . We’re not in any hurry to rush him back. . . . If he’s not fully healthy it would be irresponsible for us to throw him out there,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Saleh said “anything is possible” last week when asked about the possibility of White having an extended run in the starting lineup and the next few days should provide a clearer picture about how long White might remain the No. 1 quarterback for the Jets.