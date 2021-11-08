State Farm encourages vaccination, but sticks with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

After not saying much on Saturday about its relationship with Aaron Rodgers (possibly to the chagrin of Aaron Rodgers), State Farm has provided a less lukewarm comment about one of its most prominent pitchmen.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Christine Brennan of USA Today on Monday morning. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

State Farm commercials that were televised over the weekend, as reported by Apex Marketing Group and relayed by Brennan, included Rodgers in only 1.5 percent of the spots. During the prior two weekends, Rodgers appeared in 25 percent of all State Farm ads.

The long-term impact of Rodgers’s remarks on his relationship with State Farm remains to be seen. For instance, new State Farm spokesman Terry Bradshaw called Rodgers a liar on national television on Sunday. Also, don’t overlook the possibility that, even if State Farm isn’t upset with Rodgers, Rodgers has become disillusioned with State Farm for its failure to rush to his defense with chest out and voice loud against the “woke mob” and “cancel culture.”

Few pro athletes identify insults and potential fodder for grievances as adeptly as Rodgers, and none can hold a grudge better than he does. Thus, even though it seems that State Farm won’t be severing ties with Rodgers, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Rodgers eventually severs ties with State Farm.