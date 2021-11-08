State Farm encourages vaccination, but sticks with Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2021, 11:35 AM EST

Getty Images

After not saying much on Saturday about its relationship with Aaron Rodgers (possibly to the chagrin of Aaron Rodgers), State Farm has provided a less lukewarm comment about one of its most prominent pitchmen.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Christine Brennan of USA Today on Monday morning. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

State Farm commercials that were televised over the weekend, as reported by Apex Marketing Group and relayed by Brennan, included Rodgers in only 1.5 percent of the spots. During the prior two weekends, Rodgers appeared in 25 percent of all State Farm ads.

The long-term impact of Rodgers’s remarks on his relationship with State Farm remains to be seen. For instance, new State Farm spokesman Terry Bradshaw called Rodgers a liar on national television on Sunday. Also, don’t overlook the possibility that, even if State Farm isn’t upset with Rodgers, Rodgers has become disillusioned with State Farm for its failure to rush to his defense with chest out and voice loud against the “woke mob” and “cancel culture.”

Few pro athletes identify insults and potential fodder for grievances as adeptly as Rodgers, and none can hold a grudge better than he does. Thus, even though it seems that State Farm won’t be severing ties with Rodgers, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Rodgers eventually severs ties with State Farm.

21 responses to "State Farm encourages vaccination, but sticks with Aaron Rodgers

  2. Its so refreshing to see a brand not cave to the woke mob and let an individual have their own opinions. Thank you State Farm – you have my support.

  3. We’ll that’s a switch….a company sponsor supporting a spokesperson, even though that spokesperson is wrong.

  4. They should cut him for missing the last two Statefarm bowls. If had run it in, it could have been a State farm superbowl.

  5. Finally, a company which takes the correct approach. Let the current and/or future customers decide with their wallets.

  6. I can’t believe it, but it shouldn’t surprise me that liars stick together. Insurance companies lie all the time about what’s covered and what isn’t.

    I think Rogers ought to dump them, so he’s not associated with known Liars.

  7. Rodgers will try to turn the tables and make it appear that he is a victim. This guy is a phony as a three dollar bill.

  10. That’s it. I am firing State Farm. Any company I give money to that insults my inteligence and promotes this behavior, is not a company I give my money to.

    I don’t shop at Walmart for similar reasons.

  12. I think Rogers ought to dump them, so he’s not associated with known Liars.

    __________________________________________

    But Rodgers is a known liar… ???

  13. People like rodgers are the reason we have high insurance rates. I don’t need someone like him to advertise for me to buy insurance

  15. How about let the customers decide. Let’s face it folks, over 50 percent of the country is not on board with this administration and mandates. It is his body and his choice. Nobody should have the right to decide what you do with YOUR own body!!!
    If you do not like State Farm then find a new provider. If you are allowing Rogers to determine who you get insurance from then you have deeper problems then him!!!

  16. State Farm realizes that even anti-vaxxers purchase insurance (sometimes). After all, some company has to insure those single wides.

  18. I said in another PFT article that Rodgers name recognition and popularity in Wisconsin were higher than most of the elected leadership in Wisconsin. And I got a -50 vote count from the cancel culture mob.

    Well StateFarm understands this little fact, he remains more popular than many elected officials in many States. And many agree with Rodgers and stand by State Farm as a product.

  19. State Farm did it right. There are a wide variety of opinions, and saying that they support Rogers even if they have a different opinion is the right approach. Too many lines drawn in the sand instead of trying to understand and respect one another.

  20. tinye67 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 11:54 am
    I am loving watching Rodgers implode on national TV. Pass me the popcorn!

    *******************************************************************************************

    Do you have any example’s to back your post?

