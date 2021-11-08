Steelers strike first with 10-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris

Getty Images

The Bears went three-and-out on their first possession. The Steelers went 59 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh scored on a 10-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris.

The Steelers needed only six plays to reach the end zone. Harris had three carries for 14 yards, and receiver James Washington had a run for 12 yards.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 2-for-2 for 28 yards, with Chase Claypool catching one for 26 yards and Diontae Johnson catching the other for 2 yards.

The only third down faced by the Steelers was converted on Claypool’s catch.